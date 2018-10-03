The Library, in collaboration with the Office of the Registrar and College Assembly, hosted a voter registration drive on campus Sept. 25 in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.
The Gist, a short video summing up this week's news-on campus and off, as reported by Columbia College Chicago's awarding winning-student publication, The Chronicle.
Columbia College Chicago's Student Programming Board put on Riley Fest on September 20th to honor Ida Morey Riley, one of its two founders. The festival included live music, DJs, and various activity booths.